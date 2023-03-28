In Monday’s session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) marked $8.73 per share, up from $8.47 in the previous session. While CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAY rose by 165.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.05 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.89% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated CBAY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2020. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 31, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12. H.C. Wainwright May 26, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CBAY, as published in its report on May 26, 2020. SVB Leerink’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CBAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -148.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CBAY has an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBAY holdings by 0.28% and now holds 3.64 million CBAY shares valued at $29.14 million with the added 10236.0 shares during the period. CBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.