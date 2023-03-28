A share of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) closed at $20.31 per share on Monday, down from $20.50 day before. While SL Green Realty Corp. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLG fell by -74.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.96 to $19.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) to Underweight. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded SLG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Citigroup December 14, 2022d the rating to Sell on December 14, 2022, and set its price target from $35 to $30. Scotiabank December 06, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for SLG, as published in its report on December 06, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $41 for SLG shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

It’s important to note that SLG shareholders are currently getting $3.25 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SLG is registering an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.72%, with a loss of -15.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.62, showing growth from the present price of $20.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SL Green Realty Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SLG has increased by 0.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,299,787 shares of the stock, with a value of $316.66 million, following the purchase of 75,939 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SLG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 380,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $219.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,432,055.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 70,230 position in SLG. Confluence Investment Management sold an additional 12457.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.60%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $70.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its SLG holdings by 16.99% and now holds 1.53 million SLG shares valued at $52.02 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. SLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.