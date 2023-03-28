As of Monday, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRRR) stock closed at $11.80, up from $8.36 the previous day. While Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 41.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRRR rose by 17.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.00 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.23% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRRR is recording 177.54K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a gain of 44.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRRR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRRR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC’s position in GRRR has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,101 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.42 million, following the purchase of 240 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77120.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,000.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 1,528 position in GRRR. Kairos Partners SGR SpA sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC decreased its GRRR holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 GRRR shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 2199.0 shares during the period. GRRR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.60% at present.