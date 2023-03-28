Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) marked $2.54 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $2.41. While Lumen Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN fell by -76.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.54 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.98% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) to Sell. Wells Fargo also Downgraded LUMN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 05, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Underweight rating on August 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Citigroup November 04, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LUMN, as published in its report on November 04, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lumen Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 35.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUMN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.57, showing growth from the present price of $2.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUMN has decreased by -2.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 111,672,031 shares of the stock, with a value of $379.68 million, following the sale of -2,664,908 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LUMN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -17,749,389 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,109,370.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -8,033,747 position in LUMN. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 27.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 212.42%, now holding 39.95 million shares worth $135.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Southeastern Asset Management, In decreased its LUMN holdings by -31.97% and now holds 39.89 million LUMN shares valued at $135.61 million with the lessened -18.74 million shares during the period. LUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.90% at present.