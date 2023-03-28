On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMPX.

Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 600.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMPX is registering an average volume of 156.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.43%, with a gain of 67.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amprius Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in AMPX has increased by 1.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,029,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.52 million, following the purchase of 13,098 additional shares during the last quarter.

AMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.