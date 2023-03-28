Within its last year performance, WKHS fell by -71.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.39 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) to Neutral. A report published by R. F. Lafferty on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WKHS. ROTH Capital also Upgraded WKHS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. R. F. Lafferty Initiated an Hold rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WKHS, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Cowen’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for WKHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WKHS has an average volume of 3.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.03%, with a loss of -7.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Workhorse Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WKHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WKHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WKHS has increased by 16.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,096,828 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.8 million, following the purchase of 1,406,023 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WKHS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 220,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,473,868.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 717,669 position in WKHS. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.38%, now holding 6.31 million shares worth $13.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its WKHS holdings by 15.28% and now holds 3.22 million WKHS shares valued at $6.63 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. WKHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.10% at present.