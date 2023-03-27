In the current trading session, Jowell Global Ltd.’s (JWEL) stock is trading at the price of $0.21, a fall of -23.33% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -94.23% less than its 52-week high of $3.64 and -16.00% better than its 52-week low of $0.25.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, JWEL’s SMA-200 is $1.3430.

It is also essential to consider JWEL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.05 for the last year.JWEL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.19, resulting in an 1.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 16.28% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.10% of its stock and 0.12% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 20292.0 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8419.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 14581.0 shares of JWEL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 36452.0.

An overview of Jowell Global Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) traded 52,946 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3435 and price change of -0.18. With the moving average of $0.4206 and a price change of -0.31, about 67,409 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JWEL’s 100-day average volume is 518,502 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5451 and a price change of -1.19.