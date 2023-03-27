Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) closed Friday at $50.60 per share, up from $50.18 a day earlier. While Bank of Hawaii Corporation has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BOH fell by -39.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.27 to $34.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) to Neutral. Compass Point also Upgraded BOH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2020. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Equal Weight on January 02, 2018, but set its price target from $85 to $92. Compass Point December 18, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BOH, as published in its report on December 18, 2017. Barclays’s report from July 25, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $85 for BOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

The current dividend for BOH investors is set at $2.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BOH is recording an average volume of 425.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a loss of -0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.67, showing growth from the present price of $50.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bank of Hawaii Corporation Shares?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BOH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BOH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BOH has increased by 1.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,995,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $299.1 million, following the purchase of 67,602 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BOH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 73,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $256.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,427,372.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment subtracted a -148,419 position in BOH. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional 18261.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.74%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $182.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its BOH holdings by 8.08% and now holds 2.32 million BOH shares valued at $173.52 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. BOH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.00% at present.