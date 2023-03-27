Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) marked $1.90 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.50. While Vicarious Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 26.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBOT fell by -61.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.12 to $1.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.54% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RBOT. Cowen also rated RBOT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on November 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RBOT, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RBOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 395.65K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RBOT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.73%, with a loss of -20.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vicarious Surgical Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -149.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,048,781 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.54 million, following the purchase of 3,048,781 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RBOT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 223,307 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,747,916.

At the end of the first quarter, DDD Partners LLC increased its RBOT holdings by 83.59% and now holds 1.89 million RBOT shares valued at $5.28 million with the added 0.86 million shares during the period. RBOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.