GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) marked $0.33 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.33. While GeneDx Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WGS fell by -88.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.28 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -123.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.29M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WGS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.56%, with a loss of -9.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeneDx Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Casdin Capital LLC’s position in WGS has increased by 521.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 102,151,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.08 million, following the purchase of 85,714,285 additional shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP made another increased to its shares in WGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 848.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 77,663,376 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 86,811,516.

During the first quarter, Deerfield Management Co. LP added a 47,142,857 position in WGS. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 12.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,091.41%, now holding 13.48 million shares worth $6.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WGS holdings by 0.87% and now holds 11.71 million WGS shares valued at $5.85 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. WGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.10% at present.