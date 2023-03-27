In Friday’s session, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) marked $1.76 per share, up from $1.75 in the previous session. While Rackspace Technology Inc. has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXT fell by -83.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.20% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) to In-line. A report published by JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RXT. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded RXT shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Raymond James August 10, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RXT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Barclays’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for RXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RXT has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.64%, with a loss of -8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rackspace Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Trust Advisors LP’s position in RXT has decreased by -71.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,359,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.64 million, following the sale of -21,435,588 additional shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp. made another decreased to its shares in RXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -121,641 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,996,503.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 164,867 position in RXT. Legal & General Investment Manage purchased an additional 1.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 63.64%, now holding 4.71 million shares worth $11.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RXT holdings by -1.30% and now holds 3.63 million RXT shares valued at $8.53 million with the lessened 47637.0 shares during the period. RXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.32% at present.