A share of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) closed at $2.00 per share on Friday, down from $2.02 day before. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -85.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.14% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) to Neutral. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV. Guggenheim also rated NRGV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 22, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on March 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV, as published in its report on March 09, 2022. Cowen’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for NRGV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NRGV is registering an average volume of 1.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.47%, with a loss of -9.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 42.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,389,884 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.66 million, following the purchase of 1,315,417 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NRGV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,325,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,222,489.

During the first quarter, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC subtracted a -235,684 position in NRGV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 41.00%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $4.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NRGV holdings by 16.09% and now holds 1.28 million NRGV shares valued at $4.28 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. NRGV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.