In Friday’s session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) marked $0.23 per share, down from $0.24 in the previous session. While Agile Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGRX fell by -97.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.40 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.33% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) recommending Outperform. Maxim Group also rated AGRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2018. Janney December 26, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGRX, as published in its report on December 26, 2017. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 02, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AGRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 166.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AGRX has an average volume of 789.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.34%, with a gain of 9.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agile Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 411,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $98761.0, following the sale of -3 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AGRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 538.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 255,857 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72809.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 303,371.

At the end of the first quarter, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its AGRX holdings by 7.24% and now holds 81500.0 AGRX shares valued at $19560.0 with the added 5500.0 shares during the period. AGRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.70% at present.