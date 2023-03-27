Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) marked $0.29 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.25. While Pear Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 15.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEAR fell by -93.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.74 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PEAR. BTIG Research also rated PEAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PEAR, as published in its report on December 22, 2021.

Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 211.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 631.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PEAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 51.58%, with a loss of -25.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.83, showing growth from the present price of $0.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pear Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PEAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 627.01%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PEAR holdings by 1.31% and now holds 1.05 million PEAR shares valued at $1.04 million with the added 13513.0 shares during the period. PEAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.40% at present.