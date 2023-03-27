As of Friday, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INFI) stock closed at $0.20, up from $0.19 the previous day. While Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INFI fell by -80.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.76 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 02, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for INFI. Wells Fargo also Upgraded INFI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $7. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INFI, as published in its report on March 18, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for INFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 75.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -956.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INFI is recording 969.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.71%, with a gain of 8.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.43, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in INFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,990 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,281,550.

During the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP subtracted a -2,928,758 position in INFI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.68 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.38%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $0.32 million. INFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.