The share price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) fell to $2.10 per share on Friday from $2.22. While Rite Aid Corporation has underperformed by -5.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAD fell by -78.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.60 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.95% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On April 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on June 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RAD. Deutsche Bank also reiterated RAD shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2021. Guggenheim February 27, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RAD, as published in its report on February 27, 2020. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rite Aid Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 552.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RAD is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.19%, with a loss of -21.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rite Aid Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RAD has decreased by -10.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,358,918 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.97 million, following the sale of -402,974 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,236,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,691,931.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,959,432 position in RAD. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.68 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.85%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $4.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its RAD holdings by 102.83% and now holds 1.13 million RAD shares valued at $4.35 million with the added 0.57 million shares during the period. RAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.30% at present.