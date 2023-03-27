Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) marked $1.32 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.45. While Amyris Inc. has underperformed by -8.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRS fell by -69.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.15 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.65% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On November 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for AMRS. ROTH Capital also Downgraded AMRS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMRS, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Amyris Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 156.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.71M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMRS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.27%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amyris Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMRS has increased by 7.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,868,293 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.09 million, following the purchase of 1,413,598 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 18,164,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,164,553.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 315,049 position in AMRS. Michigan Department of Treasury purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.25%, now holding 7.64 million shares worth $9.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Manage decreased its AMRS holdings by -14.71% and now holds 6.22 million AMRS shares valued at $7.78 million with the lessened -1.07 million shares during the period. AMRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.90% at present.