Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) marked $3.34 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $3.43. While Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 352.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STBX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.45%, with a gain of 53.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Shares?

The Malaysia based company Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 43.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Securities LLC’s position in STBX has increased by 11.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,286 shares of the stock, with a value of $58437.0, following the purchase of 1,964 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its STBX holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 STBX shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 44801.0 shares during the period. STBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.