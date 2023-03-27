A share of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) closed at $0.65 per share on Friday, down from $0.68 day before. While Wheels Up Experience Inc. has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UP fell by -80.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.43 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.27% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On June 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) recommending Buy. Barrington Research also Downgraded UP shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 16, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on November 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5.90. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UP, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Raymond James’s report from August 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for UP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UP is registering an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.23%, with a loss of -20.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.54, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wheels Up Experience Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UP has increased by 10.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,978,937 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.19 million, following the purchase of 1,066,708 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in UP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,227,359 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,775,604.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 22,230 position in UP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.46%, now holding 3.06 million shares worth $3.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its UP holdings by -51.77% and now holds 2.78 million UP shares valued at $3.09 million with the lessened -2.99 million shares during the period. UP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.30% at present.