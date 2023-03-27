In Friday’s session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) marked $2.50 per share, up from $2.49 in the previous session. While NGL Energy Partners LP has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGL rose by 9.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.03 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.45% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2021, UBS Upgraded NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on October 16, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for NGL. Wells Fargo also Downgraded NGL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2020. Credit Suisse April 02, 2020d the rating to Underperform on April 02, 2020, and set its price target from $5 to $2. RBC Capital Mkts March 16, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for NGL, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NGL has an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.45%, with a loss of -10.71% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NGL Energy Partners LP Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in NGL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 68.51%.

At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its NGL holdings by -39.99% and now holds 0.31 million NGL shares valued at $1.08 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. NGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.10% at present.