Within its last year performance, JAGX fell by -97.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.12 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on July 11, 2017, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JAGX.

Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 433.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Jaguar Health Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -833.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JAGX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.84%, with a gain of 28.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $225.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JAGX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jaguar Health Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JAGX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JAGX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JAGX has decreased by -2.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,364 shares of the stock, with a value of $39099.0, following the sale of -481 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,363 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25657.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,363.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 2,782 position in JAGX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 19.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.22%, now holding 8686.0 shares worth $16677.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its JAGX holdings by -0.22% and now holds 5473.0 JAGX shares valued at $10508.0 with the lessened 12.0 shares during the period. JAGX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.90% at present.