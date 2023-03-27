A share of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) closed at $2.69 per share on Friday, down from $2.87 day before. While CleanSpark Inc. has underperformed by -6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLSK fell by -78.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.91 to $1.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) recommending Overweight. Chardan Capital Markets also rated CLSK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLSK, as published in its report on March 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for CLSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CleanSpark Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLSK is registering an average volume of 4.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.41%, with a gain of 9.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CleanSpark Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLSK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLSK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CLSK has increased by 42.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,483,680 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.61 million, following the purchase of 1,039,430 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CLSK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 554,342 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,821,768.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 2,110,387 position in CLSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 1.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 772.52%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $5.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CLSK holdings by 31.44% and now holds 1.65 million CLSK shares valued at $4.54 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. CLSK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.50% at present.