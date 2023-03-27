Within its last year performance, DUO fell by -78.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.32% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -181.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DUO is recording 234.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.37%, with a gain of 41.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 47,397 shares of the stock, with a value of $45501.0, following the purchase of 47,397 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,160 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39514.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,160.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 6,600 position in DUO. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 6539.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 379.95%, now holding 8260.0 shares worth $7930.0. At the end of the first quarter, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc decreased its DUO holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 DUO shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 1533.0 shares during the period. DUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.