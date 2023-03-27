The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) marked $0.14 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.14. While The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTER fell by -84.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.02 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.99% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) to Sell. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $3.50.

Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.27M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WTER stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.40%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WTER has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,681,318 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.9 million, following the purchase of 2,782 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in WTER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,185.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,567,006 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,699,134.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -72,009 position in WTER. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1379.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.13%, now holding 1.09 million shares worth $0.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its WTER holdings by -29.13% and now holds 0.45 million WTER shares valued at $0.11 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. WTER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.10% at present.