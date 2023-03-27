As of Friday, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock closed at $6.50, down from $6.88 the previous day. While Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS fell by -29.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.01 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.33% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On February 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS. BofA Securities also rated NVTS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVTS is recording 1.43M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a gain of 1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.81, showing growth from the present price of $6.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) based in the USA. When comparing Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -305.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NVTS has increased by 148.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,476,324 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.05 million, following the purchase of 2,676,587 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NVTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 566,682 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,401,804.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. subtracted a -363,400 position in NVTS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.70%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $20.44 million. NVTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.40% at present.