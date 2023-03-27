Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) marked $2.21 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.93. While Pyxis Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 14.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYXS fell by -52.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.73% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On November 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PYXS. BofA Securities also rated PYXS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2021.

Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 137.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PYXS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.77%, with a loss of -19.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pyxis Oncology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PYXS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PYXS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tang Capital Management LLC’s position in PYXS has increased by 145.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,470,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.88 million, following the purchase of 2,059,131 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Newtyn Management LLC increased its PYXS holdings by 87.50% and now holds 1.5 million PYXS shares valued at $3.4 million with the added 0.7 million shares during the period. PYXS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.40% at present.