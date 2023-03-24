Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)’s stock is trading at $7.06 at the moment marking a fall of -7.71% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -72.86% less than their 52-week high of $26.01, and 70.12% over their 52-week low of $4.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.71% below the high and +69.40% above the low.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider AMPX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 163.16.AMPX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.48, resulting in an 134.92 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Earnings History

If we examine Amprius Technologies Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -16.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -16.70%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 81.99% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.32% of its stock and 12.89% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC holding total of 1.03 million shares that make 1.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.1 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.2 million shares of AMPX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.24%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.4 million.

An overview of Amprius Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) traded 261,997 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.95 and price change of +0.70. With the moving average of $6.13 and a price change of +1.17, about 151,693 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AMPX’s 100-day average volume is 179,581 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.50 and a price change of -4.36.