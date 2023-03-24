Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)’s stock is trading at $188.29 at the moment marking a fall of -0.47% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -29.91% less than their 52-week high of $268.64, and 6.22% over their 52-week low of $177.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.91% below the high and +5.92% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PXD’s SMA-200 is $230.88.

Further, it is important to consider PXD stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.87.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 9.17. PXD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.99, resulting in an 37.83 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 22 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Earnings History

If we examine Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $7.48, beating the consensus of $7.5. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -0.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $7.48 in contrast with the Outlook of $7.5. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -0.30%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 12 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 6.22 and 4.40 with an average Earnings Estimate of 5.09 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 7.74 and also replicates -34.24% growth rate year over year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.66% of shares. A total of 1,570 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 91.28% of its stock and 91.89% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 19.28 million shares that make 7.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.18 billion.

The securities firm Capital World Investors holds 19.13 million shares of PXD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.91%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.14 billion.

An overview of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) traded 3,201,419 shares per day, with a moving average of $196.92 and price change of -8.81. With the moving average of $214.47 and a price change of -43.84, about 2,721,146 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PXD’s 100-day average volume is 2,420,672 shares, alongside a moving average of $225.93 and a price change of -69.55.