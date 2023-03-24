The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) marked $42.98 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $43.97. While The Mosaic Company has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOS fell by -34.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.86 to $41.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.00% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) to Reduce. A report published by UBS on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOS. Citigroup also Downgraded MOS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, and assigned a price target of $47. Exane BNP Paribas January 13, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for MOS, as published in its report on January 13, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

MOS currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Mosaic Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MOS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a loss of -3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.17, showing growth from the present price of $42.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Mosaic Company Shares?

The USA based company The Mosaic Company (MOS) is one of the biggest names in Agricultural Inputs. When comparing The Mosaic Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in MOS has increased by 90.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,064,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.29 billion, following the purchase of 20,508,904 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.04 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,355,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,331,453 position in MOS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.16%, now holding 17.23 million shares worth $916.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its MOS holdings by -46.10% and now holds 9.73 million MOS shares valued at $517.3 million with the lessened -8.32 million shares during the period. MOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.