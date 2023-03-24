As of Thursday, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HWC) stock closed at $35.22, down from $35.86 the previous day. While Hancock Whitney Corporation has underperformed by -1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HWC fell by -35.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.00 to $35.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.11% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On March 14, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Janney on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HWC. Truist also Upgraded HWC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. Raymond James April 07, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for HWC, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for HWC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Investors in Hancock Whitney Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hancock Whitney Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HWC is recording 594.75K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -8.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.06, showing growth from the present price of $35.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HWC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hancock Whitney Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) based in the USA. When comparing Hancock Whitney Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HWC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HWC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HWC has increased by 5.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,921,807 shares of the stock, with a value of $487.36 million, following the purchase of 559,024 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HWC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 106,191 additional shares for a total stake of worth $441.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,987,024.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 32,465 position in HWC. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 23964.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.56%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $207.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HWC holdings by 6.43% and now holds 3.9 million HWC shares valued at $191.34 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. HWC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.