The share price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) rose to $26.18 per share on Thursday from $25.98. While Varonis Systems Inc. has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -42.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.60 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.68% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Needham on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VRNS. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded VRNS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Underweight rating on January 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $25. Jefferies January 05, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VRNS, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from November 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRNS is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.71, showing growth from the present price of $26.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,276,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.3 million, following the sale of -164,002 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 543,524 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,940,818.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme added a 910,131 position in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.83%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $118.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its VRNS holdings by 0.77% and now holds 3.51 million VRNS shares valued at $95.1 million with the added 26844.0 shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.65% at present.