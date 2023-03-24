Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) closed Thursday at $29.94 per share, down from $30.99 a day earlier. While Evolent Health Inc. has underperformed by -3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVH fell by -6.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.78 to $21.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.44% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Truist started tracking Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on July 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EVH. Guggenheim also rated EVH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. JP Morgan November 18, 2021d the rating to Overweight on November 18, 2021, and set its price target from $26 to $37. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EVH, as published in its report on April 29, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for EVH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Evolent Health Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EVH is recording an average volume of 994.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a loss of -5.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolent Health Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EVH has increased by 13.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,564,739 shares of the stock, with a value of $334.86 million, following the purchase of 1,123,751 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EVH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 707,029 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,775,274.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 541,000 position in EVH. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 80882.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.10%, now holding 3.77 million shares worth $131.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its EVH holdings by 82.92% and now holds 3.27 million EVH shares valued at $114.51 million with the added 1.48 million shares during the period. EVH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.80% at present.