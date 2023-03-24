As of Thursday, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock closed at $10.34, up from $10.17 the previous day. While Theravance Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBPH rose by 4.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.83 to $7.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.27% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on November 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TBPH. JP Morgan also Downgraded TBPH shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley August 25, 2021d the rating to Underweight on August 25, 2021, and set its price target from $27 to $14. Cowen August 24, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TBPH, as published in its report on August 24, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $32 for TBPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TBPH is recording 476.54K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Theravance Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TBPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TBPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in TBPH has decreased by -14.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,419,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.33 million, following the sale of -2,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TBPH holdings by 9.23% and now holds 4.61 million TBPH shares valued at $49.77 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. TBPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.30% at present.