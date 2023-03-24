Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) closed Thursday at $13.96 per share, down from $14.14 a day earlier. While Enerplus Corporation has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERF rose by 8.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.23 to $11.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) to Sector Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on June 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for ERF. SunTrust March 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ERF, as published in its report on March 09, 2020. CapitalOne’s report from September 27, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ERF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

The current dividend for ERF investors is set at $0.22 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -63.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Enerplus Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 110.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ERF is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a gain of 4.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.36, showing growth from the present price of $13.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enerplus Corporation Shares?

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Enerplus Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 51.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

