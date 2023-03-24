A share of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) closed at $23.82 per share on Thursday, down from $24.32 day before. While Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIX fell by -45.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.60 to $16.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2023, Citigroup Reiterated Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SIX. Jefferies also Downgraded SIX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. Citigroup July 08, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SIX, as published in its report on July 08, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SIX is registering an average volume of 1.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.80, showing growth from the present price of $23.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Leisure market, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is based in the USA. When comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 784.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. H Partners Management LLC’s position in SIX has increased by 6.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,400,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.96 million, following the purchase of 700,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 53.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,268,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,390,102.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -198,268 position in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased an additional 0.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.93%, now holding 4.19 million shares worth $110.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jericho Capital Asset Management decreased its SIX holdings by -6.35% and now holds 3.46 million SIX shares valued at $91.24 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period.