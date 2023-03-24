As of Thursday, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:PRG) stock closed at $22.84, down from $23.02 the previous day. While PROG Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRG fell by -23.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.35 to $12.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.46% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PROG Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRG is recording 515.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.60, showing growth from the present price of $22.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROG Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Rental & Leasing Services market is dominated by PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) based in the USA. When comparing PROG Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PRG has decreased by -6.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,017,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $198.18 million, following the sale of -553,999 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 210,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $140.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,665,089.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 576,086 position in PRG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 61646.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.21%, now holding 1.98 million shares worth $48.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PRG holdings by 3.40% and now holds 1.63 million PRG shares valued at $40.23 million with the added 53578.0 shares during the period.