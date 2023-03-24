Currently, Corebridge Financial Inc.’s (CRBG) stock is trading at $14.10, marking a fall of -4.44% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -40.02% below its 52-week high of $23.50 and -2.52% above its 52-week low of $14.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.83% below the high and +0.71% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider CRBG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.35.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 3.30. CRBG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.26, resulting in an 26.49 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.25 in simple terms.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG): Earnings History

If we examine Corebridge Financial Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, slashing the consensus of $0.7. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.18, resulting in a 25.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.88 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.7. That was a difference of $0.18 and a surprise of 25.70%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 77.72% of shares. A total of 161 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.24% of its stock and 108.79% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackstone Inc holding total of 63.85 million shares that make 9.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 897.81 million.

The securities firm Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 16.05 million shares of CRBG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.48%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 225.64 million.

An overview of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) traded 1,939,204 shares per day, with a moving average of $17.93 and price change of -6.07. With the moving average of $19.88 and a price change of -6.63, about 1,678,982 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRBG’s 100-day average volume is 1,518,906 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.49 and a price change of -8.75.