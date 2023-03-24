In Thursday’s session, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) marked $10.38 per share, down from $10.40 in the previous session. While NOW Inc. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNOW rose by 0.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.86 to $8.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.28% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DNOW. Stifel also Upgraded DNOW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2021. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for DNOW, as published in its report on February 18, 2021. Stephens’s report from October 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for DNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NOW Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DNOW has an average volume of 736.04K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $10.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NOW Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services giant NOW Inc. (DNOW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NOW Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 161.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DNOW has increased by 2.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,952,142 shares of the stock, with a value of $217.84 million, following the purchase of 375,787 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DNOW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 121,229 additional shares for a total stake of worth $167.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,029,184.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 287,581 position in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.43 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.73%, now holding 4.53 million shares worth $58.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its DNOW holdings by 0.22% and now holds 4.38 million DNOW shares valued at $56.29 million with the added 9410.0 shares during the period. DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.