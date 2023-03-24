Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) closed Thursday at $27.61 per share, down from $28.85 a day earlier. While Kilroy Realty Corporation has underperformed by -4.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRC fell by -63.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.06 to $27.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Goldman started tracking Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for KRC. Jefferies also Downgraded KRC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2023. Citigroup September 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KRC, as published in its report on September 19, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for KRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

The current dividend for KRC investors is set at $2.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRC is recording an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -8.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.33, showing growth from the present price of $27.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kilroy Realty Corporation Shares?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Office market. When comparing Kilroy Realty Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KRC has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,175,149 shares of the stock, with a value of $582.63 million, following the purchase of 264,635 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.80%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KRC holdings by 2.35% and now holds 6.23 million KRC shares valued at $224.53 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period.