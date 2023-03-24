The share price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) fell to $9.63 per share on Thursday from $9.91. While Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has underperformed by -2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBR fell by -27.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.04 to $8.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) to Sell. A report published by Goldman on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBR. JP Morgan also Downgraded PBR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2022. Credit Suisse October 17, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 17, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $16. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBR, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14.20 for PBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PBR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $7.59 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PBR is recording an average volume of 23.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.89, showing growth from the present price of $9.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Integrated sector, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GQG Partners LLC’s position in PBR has decreased by -2.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 209,861,753 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.33 billion, following the sale of -4,302,590 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in PBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,516,846 additional shares for a total stake of worth $655.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,109,917.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 28,657 position in PBR. Arrowstreet Capital LP sold an additional -1.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.84%, now holding 41.68 million shares worth $462.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its PBR holdings by -3.86% and now holds 28.5 million PBR shares valued at $316.1 million with the lessened -1.14 million shares during the period. PBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.40% at present.