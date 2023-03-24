In Thursday’s session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) marked $1.80 per share, down from $1.82 in the previous session. While Immutep Limited has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMMP fell by -43.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.42% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) recommending Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated IMMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 28, 2018. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 15, 2018, but set its price target from $7 to $5.

Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMMP has an average volume of 118.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.64%, with a gain of 2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.15, showing growth from the present price of $1.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immutep Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oracle Investment Management, Inc’s position in IMMP has decreased by -7.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,442,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.35 million, following the sale of -115,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its IMMP holdings by -28.66% and now holds 0.52 million IMMP shares valued at $0.84 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. IMMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.07% at present.