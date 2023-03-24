Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) marked $215.64 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $216.11. While Albemarle Corporation has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 4.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $334.55 to $185.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.22% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Credit Suisse Reiterated Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Underperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 26, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ALB. Vertical Research also Upgraded ALB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $275 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Berenberg October 13, 2022d the rating to Hold on October 13, 2022, and set its price target from $260 to $270. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 20, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for ALB, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from June 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $185 for ALB shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

ALB currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 193.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Albemarle Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.66M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $314.67, showing growth from the present price of $215.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,690,202 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.48 billion, following the purchase of 233,669 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,752,935 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.95 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,655,721.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 298,128 position in ALB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 3315.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.06%, now holding 5.12 million shares worth $1.3 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ALB holdings by -15.87% and now holds 2.7 million ALB shares valued at $687.84 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.