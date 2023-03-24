The share price of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) fell to $12.15 per share on Thursday from $12.32. While Northwest Bancshares Inc. has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWBI fell by -12.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.35 to $11.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.58% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NWBI. Keefe Bruyette also rated NWBI shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2021. B. Riley Securities July 27, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 27, 2021, and set its price target from $16 to $14. B. Riley Securities July 27, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NWBI, as published in its report on July 27, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for NWBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NWBI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NWBI is recording an average volume of 753.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -7.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.90, showing growth from the present price of $12.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Northwest Bancshares Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NWBI has decreased by -1.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,195,050 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.64 million, following the sale of -288,585 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NWBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 664,762 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,771,400.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 207,921 position in NWBI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 82150.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.09%, now holding 7.45 million shares worth $103.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its NWBI holdings by -6.66% and now holds 3.91 million NWBI shares valued at $54.09 million with the lessened -0.28 million shares during the period. NWBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.