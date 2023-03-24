In Thursday’s session, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) marked $10.37 per share, down from $10.98 in the previous session. While Genesis Energy L.P. has underperformed by -5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEL fell by -15.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.34 to $7.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.26% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) recommending Buy. A report published by CapitalOne on November 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GEL. Barclays also Downgraded GEL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2021. UBS March 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GEL, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. UBS’s report from February 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for GEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

With GEL’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genesis Energy L.P.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GEL has an average volume of 381.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a loss of -11.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genesis Energy L.P. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ALPS Advisors, Inc.’s position in GEL has increased by 4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,265,444 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.19 million, following the purchase of 709,095 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GEL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,417,318 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,157,216.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -7,057,298 position in GEL. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.29%, now holding 6.31 million shares worth $72.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC decreased its GEL holdings by -7.89% and now holds 5.33 million GEL shares valued at $61.69 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. GEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.00% at present.