A share of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) closed at $311.49 per share on Thursday, down from $315.16 day before. While Insulet Corporation has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PODD rose by 24.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $326.74 to $181.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.57% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PODD. Barclays also rated PODD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $238 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $260. Citigroup July 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PODD, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $300 for PODD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Insulet Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PODD is registering an average volume of 810.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $335.07, showing growth from the present price of $311.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PODD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insulet Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Medical Devices market, Insulet Corporation (PODD) is based in the USA. When comparing Insulet Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5562.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PODD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PODD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PODD has increased by 0.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,041,403 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.78 billion, following the purchase of 20,914 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PODD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 132,069 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.76 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,374,995.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -304,124 position in PODD. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.05%, now holding 5.61 million shares worth $1.55 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its PODD holdings by -4.20% and now holds 3.97 million PODD shares valued at $1.1 billion with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period.