In Thursday’s session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) marked $24.95 per share, up from $24.92 in the previous session. While International Game Technology PLC has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IGT fell by -3.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.82 to $15.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IGT. Jefferies also Downgraded IGT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IGT, as published in its report on May 13, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for IGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

With IGT’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

International Game Technology PLC’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IGT has an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.09, showing growth from the present price of $24.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Game Technology PLC Shares?

Gambling giant International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing International Game Technology PLC shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -432.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in IGT has increased by 25.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,329,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $274.36 million, following the purchase of 2,100,470 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,157,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $206.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,788,253.

During the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, added a 230,692 position in IGT. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.97%, now holding 5.93 million shares worth $157.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IGT holdings by -13.13% and now holds 4.85 million IGT shares valued at $128.94 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. IGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.50% at present.