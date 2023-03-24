A share of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) closed at $9.67 per share on Thursday, down from $10.03 day before. While Ecopetrol S.A. has underperformed by -3.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EC fell by -41.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.47 to $8.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.23% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) to Hold. A report published by UBS on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EC. JP Morgan November 29, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EC, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

It’s important to note that EC shareholders are currently getting $1.63 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EC is registering an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a loss of -4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.19, showing growth from the present price of $9.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecopetrol S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is based in the Colombia. When comparing Ecopetrol S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 149.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in EC has increased by 395.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,388,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.57 million, following the purchase of 2,704,109 additional shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP made another increased to its shares in EC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 158.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,983,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,232,841.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management added a 444,159 position in EC. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 215.76%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $26.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC increased its EC holdings by 208.70% and now holds 1.73 million EC shares valued at $19.16 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. EC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.