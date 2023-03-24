As of Thursday, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:WMS) stock closed at $80.86, up from $79.66 the previous day. While Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMS fell by -35.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.36 to $75.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WMS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded WMS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2021. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WMS, as published in its report on June 05, 2020. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Investors in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WMS is recording 1.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a loss of -0.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.00, showing growth from the present price of $80.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) based in the USA. When comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WMS has increased by 4.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,572,813 shares of the stock, with a value of $583.21 million, following the purchase of 277,095 additional shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in WMS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 300,189 additional shares for a total stake of worth $248.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,802,026.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 314,131 position in WMS. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional 12436.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.51%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $216.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo decreased its WMS holdings by -37.84% and now holds 1.98 million WMS shares valued at $175.9 million with the lessened -1.21 million shares during the period. WMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.