In Thursday’s session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) marked $14.25 per share, up from $13.86 in the previous session. While IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 2.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 19.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.14 to $8.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.70% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Berenberg started tracking IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 28, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for IDYA. CapitalOne also rated IDYA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 28, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Stifel August 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IDYA, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from July 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IDYA has an average volume of 355.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a loss of -9.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.11, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP’s position in IDYA has decreased by -5.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,900,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.83 million, following the sale of -235,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP made another increased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 109,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,824,800.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 816,407 position in IDYA. Federated Global Investment Manag purchased an additional 2409.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $50.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IDYA holdings by 18.17% and now holds 2.6 million IDYA shares valued at $45.92 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.