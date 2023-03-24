The share price of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) fell to $34.35 per share on Thursday from $34.93. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed by -1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -31.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.17 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.76% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Argus Downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI. Wells Fargo also Downgraded BBWI shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 18, 2022, but set its price target from $40 to $52. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for BBWI, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BBWI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBWI is recording an average volume of 2.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a loss of -2.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.39, showing growth from the present price of $34.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is based in the USA. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,391,073 shares of the stock, with a value of $996.86 million, following the purchase of 132,651 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $843.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,630,231.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC added a 1,100 position in BBWI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.52%, now holding 10.8 million shares worth $441.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BBWI holdings by -4.00% and now holds 9.64 million BBWI shares valued at $393.87 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. BBWI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.